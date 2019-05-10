

CTV Edmonton





One Edmonton city councillor is pushing to find out what can be done to make sure pedestrians are paying attention.

“If we can save lives by having more information about what is sort of the expected protocol of crossing the street, then I think that’s a good conversation to have now,” said Jon Dziadyk, Ward 3 councillor.

He said several drivers have reported having close calls with people who are looking at their phones while crossing the street.

“I was on my phone and almost got hit over there,” said Albert Gladue, who was walking downtown over the lunch hour on Friday.

“I was walking and the car beeped,” he added. “So yeah, that’s why I put my phone away.”

“The driver would be at fault if the pedestrian’s in a crosswalk, but let’s avoid finger pointing after the fact,” said Dziadyk.

He will make a motion at next week’s council meeting for city staff to look into what other cities are doing to address the issue.

Dziadyk also plans to ask for a report on the rules of the road for cyclists.

Jeremy Thompson