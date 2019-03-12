Ontario has decided to ban cellphones in classrooms, but Alberta is not ready to make that call.

Starting in September, Ontario students will still be able to bring cellphones to school, but won’t be allowed to take them out in class.

“[I’m] 100 per cent behind it," an Edmonton father said. "Students do not need to have electronic devices like that in class. It's a detriment to their education.”

Dr. Philip McRae, who has been conducting research on the impact of technology on students for the Alberta Teachers’ Association, said a ban is not the answer.

“It’s not necessarily sustainable.

“It’s making sure to create a culture where we know where the boundaries area.”

In a statement to CTV News, the Alberta government said “Minister Eggen trusts Alberta’s teachers and school boards to make their own rules regarding the use of cell phones in their classrooms.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg