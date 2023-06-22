DNA leads to 1st-degree murder charge in Edmonton woman's 1996 death

File photo of Joanne Ghostkeeper, who was found dead in her east Edmonton apartment on Dec. 25, 1996. File photo of Joanne Ghostkeeper, who was found dead in her east Edmonton apartment on Dec. 25, 1996.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island