DNA leads to 1st-degree murder charge in Edmonton woman's 1996 death

Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.

Brayan Boucher – who would have been 22 years old at the time of the murder – was arrested on June 14 after his DNA matched a DNA profile from the case.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to Ghostkeeper's apartment at 34 Street and 119 Avenue on Dec. 25, 1996, after her family had been unable to reach her. Her body was found inside.

A suspect match was not found until the RCMP forensic laboratory began to re-examine the evidence in October 2022.

Investigators say Boucher knew his alleged victim.

“Our hearts go out to Joanne’s family and friends. This was a tragic file that has plagued them with grief and unanswered questions for 27 years,” Det. Kevin Harrison, with the EPS Historical Crimes Section, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Thanks to the tenacity of the forensic specialists at the RCMP lab and the EPS investigative team, we have at long last been able to provide some answers to those questions, and hopefully some degree of closure for her loved ones.”

Boucher's DNA profile will be kept in the national bank and referenced against other historical cases, police say.