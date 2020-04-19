EDMONTON -- The town of Peace River declared a state of local emergency late Saturday night due to a wave of water creeping into the town's downtown core.

The alert indicates a number of roads are affected in the area of 100 Avenue and 100 Street, and to not go downtown and avoid the area.

Flash Flood Alert Updated Apr18 1119PM Take necessary precautions. Town of Peace... https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABflood — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) April 19, 2020

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Pat’s Creek Culvert started to overflow near Centennial parking lot.

The town suspects an ice jam in the culvert led to overflowing, and caused the flooding.

Crews were originally set to breach a dike to allow water to flow out of downtown and into a nearby river, however that option was avoided.

Several roadblocks remain in place along main street and throughout downtown near Riverfront Park.