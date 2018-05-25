An Edmonton woman is pleading to those who witnessed her father’s “senseless” death and hopes a large reward will entice people to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

Winta Berhane, 24, said the family is still struggling to understand how a regular evening stroll led to her father being randomly gunned down.

“It is unfathomable that his life has been taken away [as] violently just as it did,” Berhane said.

On May 27, 2016, Gherezghiher (Gary) Yemane, 63, was walking on Ozerna Road between 69 Street and 165 Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle, a Dodge Charger, approached Yemane and he was repeatedly shot at within close range.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark of the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section said the shooting was random.

“This man had no enemies, none at all,” Clark explained. “We do believe this was a random act of violence…that this is a case of mistaken identity.”

Edmonton police are offering a reward up to $40,000 reward and Yemane’s family said they are matching the amount EPS puts forward, bringing the total to up $80,000.

“We need a witness who’s willing to give us a statement and come to court,” Clark said. “We know in this case, there are specific persons in that vehicle who watched it all happen.”

Yemane remembered

Yemane immigrated to Canada in 1984 from Eritrea Africa.

He was a nurse for more than three decades and spearheaded a stem cell donation drive to Canadian Blood Services.

He had two sons and one daughter.

Berhane described her father as “the greatest role model you could ask for.”

“For the second time in a row, our family won’t be able to celebrate Father’s Day with our hearts and soul,” she said. “Please do the right thing and come forward.”

With files from David Ewasuk