A Stony Plain doctor is guilty of unprofessional conduct, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says in connection opioid and sexual allegations.

Dr. Sanjeev Bhardwaj admitted last year to having sexual relations with four patients and prescribing “high levels” of opioids to a patient suffering from addiction.

He admitted to sexually assaulting one of the patients twice, and three others one time each between 2006 and 2014.

He stopped practicing medicine in 2016 after the CPSA received the first complaint.

A CPSA hearing tribunal was set to discuss a sanction against Bhardwaj on May 1-3 of 2019.

The sanction decision will be released once it is finalized.