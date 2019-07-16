Christopher Eccleston, known for his role as the ninth Doctor Who, will be making his Canadian convention debut at the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo in September.

The event organizers made the announcement Tuesday.

Eccleston is also known for his work as a stage actor and on film, including Thor: The Dark World and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

He will be speaking live on stage as part of a Spotlight Panel and will be available for autographs and photos.

The Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo is September 20 – 22, 2019 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.