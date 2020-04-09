EDMONTON -- Dr. Tyler Anderson normally works in the ER when he’s at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital, but on Thursday he decided to help people in a different way.

“I just had a few days off from work and watching the news realizing that lots of Edmontonians are out of work right now, we’re all doing what we can to fight the COVID-19, and I thought it might be a good idea to use my contacts here to set up a food drive and bring some food down to the food bank before Easter," he explained.

The doctor and his colleagues set up in front of the Grey Nuns with the hope of raising 4,000 pounds of food for the Edmonton Food Bank.

“It’s unprecedented,” the doctor said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t think there’s any situation where the government and medical experts and society at large just decided that we should shut down our economy.“

Anderson and his group are collecting food donations and cash in front of the Grey Nuns Hospital Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.