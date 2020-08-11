EDMONTON -- A 7-year-old needed to be flown to an Edmonton hospital Tuesday afternoon after a dog attack in the Viking area.

The child was expected to live, but police described their injuries as serious.

According to RCMP, the attack happened while a family was visiting a rural home east of Viking to consider buying a dog.

Authorities say the animal that attacked the youth was being taken to a vet and expected to be euthanized.

The investigation remains open.