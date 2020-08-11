Advertisement
Dog attack sends 7-year-old to hospital: RCMP
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 3:52PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 7-year-old needed to be flown to an Edmonton hospital Tuesday afternoon after a dog attack in the Viking area.
The child was expected to live, but police described their injuries as serious.
According to RCMP, the attack happened while a family was visiting a rural home east of Viking to consider buying a dog.
Authorities say the animal that attacked the youth was being taken to a vet and expected to be euthanized.
The investigation remains open.