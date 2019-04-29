A dog attacked two people in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to the area of 83 Avenue and 87 Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a report that a dog escaped a yard and attacked two people.

Officers found an injured man when they arrived to the scene. EMS treated the man, but he did not need to be taken to hospital.

The other person attacked by the dog left the area in a vehicle, EPS said.

Const. Nathan Lutz told CTV News the dog that attacked the two people was a pit bull. Two dogs were contained to the yard until officers arrived.

Animal Care & Control has taken over the investigation.