EDMONTON -- A 20-year-old man has been charged after five cats and a dog were found covered in waste and garbage at his home.

Edmonton Police Service opened an investigation on Sept. 20 after a complaint the man had been beating his dog.

At the home near 133 Street and 130 Avenue, police found the animals living in what was described as inhabitable conditions.

“Officers noted that the suite was covered in urine, feces, garbage and a pungent odour of urine could be smelled outside of the suite,” EPS said in a statement.

The animals were taken to the Animal Care and Control Centre.

Talon Lasytchuk faces a Criminal Code charge of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal, and a charge of causing an animal to be in distress or failing to provide adequate shelter, ventilation or space under the Animal Protection Act.