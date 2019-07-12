The dog days of summer have hit Edmonton with an event that's promising to unleash activities for pets.

The Dog City Festival is a place where not only are four legged visitors allowed, they are the main attraction. The one-day event features dog and owner alike including a best-dressed dog contest, a flying disc dog show, pet massages and a splash show.

The producer says it’s a rare chance to take in a festival with your canine companion.

“There are not a lot of places that are allowing dogs,” says Rona Fraser. “It's become wildly popular all over the world but now Edmonton is starting to catch on to that with dog events.”

The festival will attempt to set a world record for the largest outdoor dog yoga class, but will need more than 270 participants to beat the record set in Hong Kong in 2016.

“People will be doing a yoga flow and luring their dogs with treats over, under and around the poses, “ says Sarah Keller from Sit, Stay and Squat.

Dog City is also offering demonstrations on everything from playing Frisbee with your dog to stimulating your pooch’s brain through puzzles and toys.

“They probably have about 25 toys on their floor right now and the dog plays with none of them, “ says Christine Wales from CW Canine Consulting. “So this is a way to show them how to reuse the toys that they have and make it into something the dogs love to do.”

The event is also a fundraiser for the Wellspring cancer patient support service, and will feature a diverse line up of music as well as food by Northern Chicken, Prairie Catering and Sandwich & Sons.

“If you're looking for a new way to get out with your best friend this is the place to do it,” says Fraser.

Dog City Festival runs Saturday from 11:30 am to 8:00 pm at the Whitemud Equine Centre.