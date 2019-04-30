CTV News has learned the dog that officers say attacked two people in Bonnie Doon Monday was involved in an incident last summer.

The bullmastiff is one of two dogs that escaped the yard of a home in the area of 83 Avenue and 87 Street last July, which resulted in $700 worth of fines for their owner.

That day, a neighbour told CTV News the dogs were “viciously chasing” pedestrians down the sidewalk. No one was hurt in that incident, but on Monday, two people were attacked, according to an EPS officer.

One man was seen with a bandaged and bloodied leg. He was treated but not taken to hospital, AHS said. The other person that was attacked left the area before police and emergency services arrived.

A postal worker who delivers mail in the area says she arrived on scene just after police. Jen Comin is aware of the dogs and keeps dog spray on her just in case.

“That’s why I got it. After I saw it on the news, everybody was telling me about them. That scares the crap out of me.”

Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen thinks the solution is “more significant fines in these cases so that people take it more seriously.”

A city spokesperson told CTV News the dog that attacked the two pedestrians Monday had not been seizedas of Tuesday afternoon.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk and Nicole Weisberg