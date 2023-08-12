Dog days of summer: Local group holds fundraiser for dogs in need of homes

A fundraiser was held Saturday to raise money for dogs who need homes.

Jillanne Bowler-Beltman of Help a Buddy Fund says since the pandemic, dog adoptions have dropped to some of the lowest levels seen in years, and there are many dogs in shelters who need supplies while they wait to find a home.

"We're hosting a charity barbeque and dog wash event called the Dog Days of Summer, and we’re just trying to raise funds for dogs in need," she said.

The dog wash costs $10 per dog, and the barbeque is $20.

"We're trying to raise $2,000 today and 50 per cent of the proceeds are going to go support Paws Rescue and 50 per cent come back to Help a Buddy Fund. We have an annual grant program that we do every year to support veterinary bills and such for animal rescue."

The event will run until 4 p.m. on Saturday at 12215 William Short Road in Edmonton.