Dog dies after being attacked by bear in Jasper National Park

Parks Canada is warning people after a dog died following an attack by a black bear on Saturday in Jasper National Park.

Two visitors were walking their dogs on Wabasso Lake Trail on April 22 when a black bear approached the group and attacked one of the dogs. The hikers used bear spray on the bear, but the dog did not survive.

Trails in the area have been temporarily closed by Parks Canada officials while they investigate. These closures are in and around Wabasso Lake and Valley of the Five Lakes.

"Parks Canada staff are using patrols, wildlife cameras and a bear trap to try and locate the bear involved," said the organization in a statement.

"Thank you for staying out of these areas and for giving staff the space and time to do their job safely."

Officials are reminding visitors to the national park of tips to stay safe in bear country:

Pets must be on a leash at all times for their safety and yours;

Travel in groups and make noise;

Carry bear spray and know how to use it;

Be aware of surroundings;

Report any unusual bear behaviour to Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155.

More information on what to do if you see a bear is available on the Parks Canada website.