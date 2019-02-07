RCMP were called to a St. Albert home on Tuesday evening for a report of cruelty towards a dog.

Officers found the dog in critical condition, and said it was rushed to a 24-hour Veterinarian Hospital in Edmonton for treatment.

Police said it was kicked more than once by a 27-year-old man who lives in the home with the dog.

The investigation continues and charges are pending against the man.

Police said the injuries were so bad it’s unknown if the dog will survive.