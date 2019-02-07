Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Dog fighting for its life after beating
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:20PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 12:45PM MST
RCMP were called to a St. Albert home on Tuesday evening for a report of cruelty towards a dog.
Officers found the dog in critical condition, and said it was rushed to a 24-hour Veterinarian Hospital in Edmonton for treatment.
Police said it was kicked more than once by a 27-year-old man who lives in the home with the dog.
The investigation continues and charges are pending against the man.
Police said the injuries were so bad it’s unknown if the dog will survive.