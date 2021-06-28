EDMONTON -- A dog was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon and died, police say.

According to Parkland RCMP, officers were called to a hit-and-run complaint at 4 p.m. near Highway 627 and Range Road 34 in Parkland County.

The family was walking on the range road with their two dogs when the vehicle struck and killed one the dogs. The driver stopped briefly and then drove away, Mounties said.

The vehicle is described as a newer white sports car with damage to the front passenger side. The man driving the vehicle is described as a white male, slender build, short and with a full but trimmed beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or online.