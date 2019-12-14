EDMONTON -- A Jack Russel Terrier cross named Nick has been reunited with his owner after being stolen, along with a truck he was inside, in north Edmonton on Friday.

Nine-year-old Nick was in the cab of a truck when it, and a trailer that was attached to it, were stolen from outside a home near 115 Avenue and 81 Street around 12:15 p.m.

Police were told the truck was running at the time.

The flatbed trailer and a snow sweeper it had been carrying were later found a few blocks away, at 120 Avenue and 76 Street.

Although Nick and the silver 2011 Ford F-150 truck were still missing Saturday morning, police said the dog was found by his owner at the City of Edmonton Animal Care & Control Centre that afternoon.

The truck is still missing and has an Alberta plate BZG 9331. Police are investigating.

Anyone who has information about Nick or the truck is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.