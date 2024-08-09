Dog struck, killed in St. Albert car show crash

A dog was killed in a crash at a St. Albert car show on Thursday night.

The dog, and two people, were struck by a 1934 Ford B40 participating in a Rock'n August event at the Fountain Tire on St. Albert Trail just before 6:30 p.m., RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

The dog died on scene. The two people were taken to hospital and have since been released.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.