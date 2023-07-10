Dogs, cats in 'concerning conditions' seized from south Edmonton home: police

Nearly a dozen animals were seized from a home in south Edmonton on Monday morning.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue for a request to assist EMS.

"Police observed several animals in concerning conditions and removed nine dogs and two cats from the premises under the Animal Protection Act," EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

The animals were transported to the Animal Care and Control Centre for medical assessment.

No further information has been released.