A 46-year-old woman with a court-imposed order to not possess animals was arrested on suspicion of having dogs in her Innisfail, Alberta hotel room late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, RCMP searched her hotel room and found eight dogs in distress. They were taken to an animal rescue organization, and police is investigating if the dogs were stolen.

RCMP also received a complaint about a woman posing as a law enforcement officer asking other people about their dogs and attempting to steal them. Police are investigating if it’s the same woman.

Anyone with information these incidents is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.