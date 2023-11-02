Dogs involved in summer Leduc attacks euthanized

Three dogs involved in a series of attacks this summer in Leduc have been euthanized, the city announced Thursday.

In three separate attacks in July in the community about 10 kilometres south of Edmonton, two children and a teenager were injured by a pack of dogs. The city said in August the dogs had escaped from their yard through a broken fence.

The owners of the dogs faced 11 charges under the Dangerous Dog Act. They are required to pay $1,400 in bylaw fines, the City of Leduc said in a news release.