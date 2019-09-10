The dogs seized from an alleged puppy mill in north Edmonton are out of quarantine after a canine distemper scare.

The 72 Havanese dogs and puppies were seized from a rural property in northeast Edmonton in July by Animal Care and Control and placed in different shelters in the province, including the Edmonton Humane Society.

On Aug. 16, officials announced that the dogs had been quarantined after one of the dogs at the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society shelter began displaying symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.

On Aug. 21, AARCS announced on social media that one of the puppies had been euthanized after suffering from canine distemper.

Officials at the EHS now say the animals are in the clear, and the quarantine has been lifted but the dogs still haven’t been cleared for adoption.

“They are varying ages with different medical and behavioural needs, so will be ready for adoption at different times,” said spokesperson Kylie Adams in a written statement to CTV News.

Anyone wishing to adopt one of the dogs should watch the EHS website for availability.