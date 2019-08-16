Havanese dogs and puppies seized from a suspected puppy mill have been quarantined after one of the animals displayed symptoms of canine distemper.

Edmonton police and Animal Care and Control seized 72 dogs from a rural property in northeast Edmonton in July.

Sixty of them were transferred to the care of the Edmonton Humane Society and other rescue organizations last week.

On Thursday, Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society announced that one of the dogs in its care was displaying symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.

“Due to a single patient who has presented with symptoms of canine distemper, we are taking every precaution by placing our animal shelter on full quarantine,” AARCS posted on their Facebook page.

“Currently, AARCS Safe Haven is housing 45 dogs and an additional 15 have already been placed into quarantine foster homes who are being monitored for potential symptoms that might arise. We kindly ask that you keep our canine patients in your thoughts.”

AARCS has closed their dog intake until the situation is resolved. They are asking for donations of latex gloves, washable and disposable isolation gowns, and durable enrichment toys for affected dogs, or online donations of money.

EHS says they have also quarantined the seized dogs that remain in their facility.

“The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) has placed the Havanese dogs and puppies who were involved in a recent animal protection case in quarantine. The decision comes after EHS was notified on Wednesday that one of the dogs from the case, who had been transferred to another organization, has been showing symptoms of canine distemper.”

Canine distemper is a virus spread through the air by sneezes or by sharing food and water bowls. Symptoms include discharge from the eyes, fever, nasal discharge, lethargy, reduced appetite and vomiting.

Dogs who survive canine distemper can be left with permanent and irreparable damage to the nervous system.