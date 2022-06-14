Domestic abuse and family violence on the rise in Alberta, organization says
As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across Alberta, a different pandemic wages on as family violence rises in the province.
Legal Aid Alberta (LAA) says the number of emergency protection orders (EPO) filed by the agency has risen 17 per cent since 2018. An EPO is a court order that can protect people facing violence by keeping away an abuser and removing them from the home.
The agency offers free services for people filing applications for an EPO, and the number of orders they open in 2020 spiked to 2,267. It’s part of what advocates call the “shadow pandemic,” said Christina Riddoch, a staff lawyer with LAA. She said lockdowns isolated victims of abuse, and job losses and financial strain put families under pressure - leading to higher cases of family violence.
Despite restrictions being lifted, the organization remains busy.
“It’s showing a pattern that I don’t think is going to change,” Riddoch said. “With a number of factors, we’re going to see those numbers increase.”
Riddoch said a looming recession, rising inflation and higher costs of living are all continuing to drive family violence - increasing the rates and severity.
She used to process four or five a day in Edmonton. Now, 14 is not uncommon. Over the last year, the number of cases assessed as “extreme danger” have also increased. This means the complaints involved weapons, sexual assault or physical abuse.
“The most common form of physical abuse I see that results in an ‘extreme danger’ assessment is assault by strangulation,” Shilpi Walia, a Calgary staff lawyer for LAA, said in a written release. “If claimants aren’t given support, this is something that could easily turn into a fatality.”
The LAA has also seen a shift in demographics, with more seniors, many of them men, calling in for help. Riddoch said that elder abuse is also on the rise as families supporting seniors struggle with increasing costs of living.
The increased number of orders being filed has led to an extension of the time in courts set aside to hear them, and more people are calling and zooming in. Riddoch said these measures are increasing access to justice for victims of family violence. She adds that an EPO can help victims get help right away, but the process to maintain or renew one is long and difficult.
There are other ways to seek assistance for yourself or someone you suspect is a victim of family violence, and Riddoch encourages people to reach out to LLA with any questions. Family violence thrives in isolation, said Riddoch, so the best way to help is to be vigilant and check in with people regularly.
“Family violence is so prevalent in our communities, and because it’s behind closed doors, there is a tendency to not even think about it – to sweep it under the rug,” Riddoch said. “Every community, every walk of life, of every income bracket – it is there. And we see it every day.”
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, rain, gusty wind and some more rain
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Calgary
-
Calgary storm downs trees, power lines and prompts power outages
Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, along with strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
-
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
-
Calgary-Shaw MLA Rebecca Schulz enters UCP leadership race
Calgary-Shaw MLA Rebecca Schulz has entered the race to become the next United Conservative Party leader.
Saskatoon
-
'Too much rain, too fast': Surface flooding damages homes in Watrous, Sask.
A quick-moving storm system left streets in Watrous flooded and many basements damaged.
-
Federated Co-op donates $1M to help with Wanuskewin's world heritage bid
Wanuskewin Heritage Park is one step closer to potentially becoming the province’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site by 2025.
-
Sask. UNESCO site gets over $500,000 in funding
Environment and Climate Change Canada has announced $585,362 in funding for Saskatchewan’s only UNESCO-designated biosphere.
Regina
-
One injured, one charged after weapons incident: Regina police
Regina police officers responded to multiple reports of two men fighting near the intersection of 12th Street and Angus Street on Monday, according to a news release.
-
Life satisfaction in Sask. ranked 7th among Canadian provinces: StatCan
Saskatchewan has the seventh highest life satisfaction in Canada out of the 10 provinces, according to a Statistics Canada survey.
-
NEW
NEW | Saskatchewan's largest wind turbine facility officially opens in Assiniboia
Saskatchewan’s largest wind turbine facility marked its grand opening in Assiniboia on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry hears Nova Scotians grieving the mass shooting are still seeking help
Two years after a man disguised as a Mountie killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, grieving people are still coming forward to get help from the province's victim services program, a government official told a public inquiry Tuesday.
-
'Terribly wrong': N.S. court overturns 2017 law that imposed labour contract on teachers
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a provincial law that imposed a labour contract on teachers was unconstitutional, five years after it was passed by the former Liberal government.
-
Cape Breton police investigating suspicious death in Sydney Mines; man in custody
One man is in custody and another is dead after a suspected assault in Sydney Mines, N.S. Cape Breton Regional Police say a neighbour called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that a man with serious injuries was lying on the road on Beech Street.
Toronto
-
Petition calls for change to Amber Alert after missing Ontario boy found dead in river
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition urging for a change to Ontario’s Amber Alert system after an 11-year-old Ontario boy was found deceased in a river on Monday.
-
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
-
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Montreal public health shifting vaccination plan as monkeypox cases grow to 126
With Montreal the 'epicentre' of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, and the case count continuing to grow, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites, public health officials said.
-
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
Ottawa
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
OPP warn of cougar sighting north of Cornwall
Ontario Provincial Police are cautioning residents north of Cornwall that a cougar was spotted Tuesday.
-
Police face growing questions, calls for investigation into false Parliament bomb tip
Police are facing mounting questions about the origin of a false bomb tip that led to the arrest of two Sikh rally organizers near Parliament Hill on Saturday, with some calling for an investigation into those who contacted law enforcement about the men.
Kitchener
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
-
Local woman founds initiative to give back after stay in Kitchener NICU
BiblioTake was created by Sharan Widsten, whose firstborn child spent 11 days in the NICU at Grand River Hospital.
-
Cambridge man says he was assaulted by group of men after being attacked by woman sleeping on front step
The bizarre incident was captured on video.
Northern Ontario
-
'Fresh start in a peaceful country': Ukrainian family reunites in Sudbury
A Sudbury man, who organized a golf fundraiser to help people in Ukraine last month, continues to help people fleeing the war-torn country.
-
31-year-old man died of heart attack at Sault steel plant
The Ontario Ministry of Labour has confirmed it has closed the investigation into a worker who died at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, following an autopsy.
-
Timiskaming drug and alcohol committee looking for input.
The Timiskaming drug and alcohol strategy committee wants feedback from the public and drug and alcohol abuse in the community, and how it can address concerns.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government wants to seize house of former coach accused of sexual assaults
The Manitoba government is seeking to seize the house of a former football coach who is accused of sexually abusing students.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
3 firefighters taken to hospital after battling flames at North End home
The city said two firefighters were taken to hospital in stable condition, and a third was transported in unstable condition after a fire broke out in the 300 block of College Avenue.
Vancouver
-
Man banned from Vancouver's 'park of the future' for allegedly threatening parents
A 26-year-old man has been banned from the newest urban park in Vancouver's downtown core after allegedly threatening parents over the weekend.
-
$77M in federal funding to help Lytton, B.C., rebuild after wildfire
The federal government has announced $77 million in new funding to help rebuild a B.C. community that was devastated by a wildfire.
-
Indigenous-led B.C. bid for 2030 Winter Olympics moving ahead
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
Vancouver Island
-
Old-growth logging protester suffers 'life-changing' injury on Vancouver Island
Conservation group Save Old Growth says one of its members remains in hospital Tuesday after protesters blocked a portion of the Patricia Bay Highway in North Saanich, B.C., on Monday
-
Construction of first dementia village on Vancouver Island begins
Construction has officially begun on an innovative new dementia care facility on Vancouver Island.
-
Horgan's approval rating drops to lowest level in years: Poll
Approval ratings for B.C. Premier John Horgan have dropped to their lowest levels since 2020, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.