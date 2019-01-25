

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Violence against women rates have increased in the second Edmonton Women’s Quality of Life Scorecard.

Assaults are higher in Edmonton compared to the rest of Canada. Per 100,000 women, 146 in Edmonton and 107 on average in Canada have reported assaults. Domestic violence is also higher in Edmonton, with 499 women—104 more than the national average—coming forward.

“I think that what’s encouraging about this report is that it may very well indicate that more people are getting the courage and are feeling empowered to come forward,” said Mary Jane James, executive director at Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton.

Another area for development is political empowerment. The number of women who ran in the last city council election increased from 21 to 29 per cent. Ward 2 Councillor Bev Esslinger, who is also a part of Women’s Advocacy Voice of Edmonton Committee (WAVE), is encouraged but not satisfied.

“We’ve worked on political representation, and though we’ve double the number of women on council, we still got more work to do.”

“It’s good to see more women running for public office and getting elected, and we’re close to parity now in gender representation on City of Edmonton agencies, boards and committees,” said Mayor Don Iveson. “Clearly, we still have work to do in gender-based violence prevention.”

Women in Edmonton are above or on par with the Canadian counterparts in finance, education and health. Esslinger wants an Edmonton where women are safe and successful.

“You want to know that a woman can go anywhere in this city, feel perfectly safe, take on any job and feel safe doing it.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa