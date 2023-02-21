Domestic violence shelters facing unprecedented staffing shortage due to lack of funding: report

The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says it is in dire need of funding from the province.

AWCS released a new report Tuesday morning painting what it calls a grim picture of the situation.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Jan Reimer of ACWS said shelters haven't seen a funding increase from the government since 2015.

"Shelters provide essential services to thousands of vulnerable Albertans every year, and the demand for shelter services is only growing," she told reporters.

"As inflation rises, and we know a recession is looming, shelters are being asked to operate on budgets in 2015 dollars. And has to be said too, those 2015 dollars were insufficient even then."

Reimer said staff turnover at Alberta shelters reached 45 per cent in 2021-22.

"The average wage of domestic violence shelter staff is now 15 per cent lower than the wage of an average Albertan. It is 21 per cent lower than comparable business centre wages, and 33 per cent lower than comparable government wages. And low wages mean it’s harder to attract and retain staff.

"People can’t go to school and learn how to be a domestic violence shelter, it takes on-the-job training. We try at ACWS to provide much of that support and training, so when they leave, they take that."

And it's not just the cost of salaries. As the cost of food, utilities, and insurance rises, Reimer says shelters are struggling to pay the bills.

She estimates it would take $10.3 million in funding just to cover the funding shortfall since 2015, and the increases caused by inflation.

"The government has already committed $12.9 million in additional funding to the office of the chief firearms officer beyond the annual funding already received by that office for the purpose of speeding up the process of buying and transferring firearms, but by comparison, the government has increased domestic violence shelters only by $2 million since 2016 to fund additional spaces," she said.

"If Alberta can invest $12.9 million in facilitating speedy gun sales, surely they can afford to invest $10.3 million in protecting survivors of abuse and gender-based violence."

Reimer says ACWS requested a meeting with the province last October to discuss the funding challenges, but it hadn't heard anything back as of Tuesday morning.

40 PER CENT FUNDING SHORTFALL

"There’s been cost rising in everything, from food to electricity to even repairs. Everything has gone up so much and unfortunately our funding hasn’t kept up with the demand and or the amount of increases," Leslie Allen of WIN House told CTV News Edmonton.

The shelter is in a different position than most in Alberta.

Its staff are unionized, which makes them easier to retain because the pay is about 20 to 30 per cent higher than other shelters.

"On the flip side that means that we have to fundraise. So we’re just finishing up our budget for next year, and the money that we’re receiving from the government is only going to be covering 60 per cent.

"We have to find another way of coming up with the additional 40 per cent of our budget to be able to ensure that salaries are met, the doors keep open, if a roof suddenly starts to leak that we’ve got money to be able to repair it."

She says the shelter had to turn away more than 500 people last year due to a lack of resources.

"It really is heartbreaking to have to turn individuals away. We do our best to ensure that the supports are there, that they can access community resources that we have, but you don’t know what the outcome is going to be for that individual."

Tanya Fir, the minister for the status of women, provided a written statement to CTV News when reached for comment.

"I continue to visit women’s shelters across this province and thank them for the vitally important work they do for women and families in Alberta. I look forward to meeting with the team at ACWS in the near future.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.