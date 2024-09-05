'Don't do it': New study shows harms should Alberta expand online gambling options

The author of a new report is warning the Government of Alberta against expanding online gambling in the province.

On Thursday, non-partisan think tank Cardus released a study on online sports betting in Ontario, outlining the harms associated with the increase of online gambling in that province.

"As Alberta contemplates this, you should learn from Ontario – Don't do it," said Cardus president for Canada Brian Dijkema, "There is going to be more harm than good done."

Single-game sports betting was legalized in Canada in 2021. A year later, Ontario allowed private operators to offer online gaming, also known as igaming.

Dijkema said that market has seen significant growth since, both in the number of accounts and the amounts being bet, with the current average monthly spend per player account at $283.

"When you get to the point where people are spending 3.2 per cent of their average income on betting, you've got real, demonstrable harm that is being done," he said.

Gambling losses of one per cent of household income are associated with harms like depression, substance abuse and divorce, he added.

One of the rationales used by Ontario, and other governments, Dijkema said, has been to reclaim billions of dollars in lost tax income from black-market gambling.

However, a separate study also released Thursday found no evidence supporting such a market in Canada.

"That case is largely built on a house of cards," Dijkema said. "That number that gets bandied around … is just made up. There's no evidentiary basis for it."

Cardus is strongly recommending Alberta not expand the market, but if it does, Dijkema said there are ways to mitigate some of the associated harms.

For example, Australia and the United Kingdom have banned advertising for sports betting. In Canada, that would put igaming regulations in rule with liquor, cannabis and tobacco.

"If there is such a big market for it, then you shouldn't need advertising," Dijkema said. "I love me some Connor McDavid, the guy's got game, but I'm sick of seeing him on sports betting ads.

"And the reality is, those ads work."

Removing in-game betting could also cut down on high-risk betting behaviour, Dijkema said, as could improved responsible gaming messaging.

"Say, 'Look, if you're spending about this amount of money, you are 4.7 times more likely to get a divorce'. Or, 'You are 6.5 times more likely to become addicted to alcohol.'

"I think those are more effective."

Currently, Play Alberta is the only regulated online betting website in the province.

According to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, the platform saw registered signups increase by 46 per cent in 2023.

Last year the Alberta government started gathering feedback on an igaming (online gaming) strategy. Those consultations are ongoing.

