'Don't want to be a car salesman': Former Oiler Smid back in town with the Oil Kings

A face familiar to hockey fans is back on the ice in Edmonton.

Former Oilers defenceman Ladislav Smid, 36, has traded in an oil drop for an oil crown, by joining the Edmonton Oil Kings as a development coach.

"I was really nervous about taking the next step, retiring and what I am going to do next. This kind of sped it up and made it easier," Smid said.

After leaving the NHL in 2015-16 and wrapping up his playing career in Czechia, Smid's new job is to help younger players grow into their roles with the WHL team.

"I'm happy to be able to share my experience and stories with the young guys, and kind of tell them how it is if they are going to take the next step to go pro. The sacrifices, the hard work, it's all worth it," Smid explained.

The former first-round-pick came to Edmonton in 2006 as part of the trade that sent Chris Pronger to Anaheim. He was then dealt to the Calgary Flames in 2013.

"I can't say anything bad about Edmonton. We went through some dark years but the fans were always supportive. As long as they felt like you gave it your all, they were always supportive," Smid said.

Smid retired from professional hockey earlier this year. But after hanging up his skates for the final time, he knew he wouldn't be away from the rink for very long.

"I don't know anything else. I don't want to be a car salesman or something like that I don't know about. This is my area of expertise," he said with a big smile.

The father of three has adopted Edmonton as his second home and said he has a lot of friends in the city.