EDMONTON -- A local organization hopes to bring a little relief to flood stricken victims in northern Alberta.

The Knights of Columbus filled a moving truck on Sunday to take up to Fort McMurray.

The truck was filled with essentials, including food, water bottles and baby diapers.

The organization says it is happy to help out in a time of need.

The Knights of Columbus has more than 16,000 members in in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.