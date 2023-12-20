Donations collected for Devon families displaced by Tuesday night fire

Multiple families have been displaced after a fire spread to three townhouses in Devon Tuesday night.

The fire started in a home along Athabasca Acres and spread to the two homes beside it.

No one was injured. Officials said some pets may have died in the fire, but no details were released or confirmed.

Devon Fire Rescue did not say how many other homes were damaged, or how many families were unable to return to their homes.

Donations of cash or gift cards for the affected families will be collected Wednesday night at the Candy Cane Checkstop on Superior Street between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Town of Devon Office until Friday, or at the River of Hope Church after Boxing Day.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Devon Fire Rescue said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.