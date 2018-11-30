

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Emergency Relief Service Society is calling for donations to help victims of recent fires.

EERSS said it most needs toiletries, underwear and bedding.

Currently, the society is helping an estimated three dozen people affected by fires, but every year, assists hundreds of clients.

“We appreciate anything,” said Dalia Abdellatif, EERSS’ partnership liaison.

“Somebody in this situation, you’re giving them a hand, and oh my goodness, that’s so helpful.”

She said “100 per cent of stuff that we give away is through donations.”

The society accepts used closing and bedding, but other items must be new.

Donations can be made at the drop-off location at 10255 104 Street, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.