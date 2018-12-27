

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton wants to make waste disposal as easy as possible this holiday season.

In the two weeks after Christmas Day, crews collect more than twice the amount of waste and recycling than in January and February combined.

“We want to make sure we really sort it right now, so when it goes to the Edmonton Waste Management Centre, we can divert that from the landfill,” City of Edmonton Education Programs Supervisor Jenny Albers said Thursday at Kennedale Eco Station.

Christmas lights and toys with cords or batteries are commonly—and mistakenly—put in the garbage or recycling bin.

“They’re long and stringy. You do not want them in your garbage or recycling because they get caught in the machinery so definitely please bring them to an eco station,” Albers said.

“During the holidays, if you have old technology that you no longer need, make sure they get to an eco station,” City of Edmonton Public Education Specialist Neil Burkard added.

But where does paper go? What about plastics?

“If it’s based off paper, it can be recycled,” Burkard said. “If it’s a laminated material made up of mixed materials like plastics and metals, that has to go into the garbage.”

For more waste information, visit the City of Edmonton’s Wasteless Holidays, which includes a waste sorting game and a link to the Edmonton Waste Wise app.

With files from Timm Bruch