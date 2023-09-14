Double-digit sentences handed down to 2 people in the death of Nature Duperron

Two people have been sentenced for their roles in the death of Nature Duperron.

Duperron, 25, was kidnapped in Edmonton, robbed, beaten repeatedly in a vehicle, forcibly fed and injected with fentanyl, and left to die in the woods near Hinton on April 7, 2019.

The body of the mother of three was found near Highway 16 on April 23, 2019, after witness Bret Desjarlais led police to the scene.

Grayson Eashappie and Kala Bajusz both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case last September.

At a trial last October, Buddy Ray Underwood was found guilty of second-degree murder, forcible confinement and kidnapping in Duperron's death.

Tyra Muskego was found guilty of manslaughter, robbery and forcible confinement.

At a sentencing hearing for the pair last month, court heard victim impact statements from Duperron's mother, sister and step father, as well as details of Gladue reports for Underwood and Muskego.

On Monday, Underwood was sentenced to 15 years in prison for kidnapping and five years for robbery, in addition to a life sentence for the second-degree murder conviction.

Muskego was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, 12 years for kidnapping, and four years for robbery.

The Crown had asked for a 15-year sentence for the manslaughter conviction, while the defence wanted a five- to nine-year sentence.

It's unclear if both Underwood and Muskego will serve their sentences concurrently.

Both Underwood and Muskego also received lifetime firearms prohibitions as part of their sentence.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato