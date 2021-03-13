EDMONTON -- Edmontonians were able to enjoy a positively balmy 13 C on Saturday as the double digit temperatures give a taste of spring and summer to come.

While not record-breaking, at least temperatures weren't as low as -37 C in 1906, according to CTV News Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Josh Classen.

Edmontonians were enjoying the sun on patios in Old Strathcona, running and biking on the river valley trails and there was even a group on segways.

“Oh yeah, it’s awesome, great weather, great food,” said one Edmontonian.

One couple was taking advantage of the weather by taking photos by the Walterdale Bridge following their wedding.

“We checked last week and it was -8 C and that was really saddening,” said bride Sherna Bhatti. “But when we came out I was like, ‘This is perfect.’”

Sunday is also set to see similar weather with a high of 13 C and a morning low of -1 C.