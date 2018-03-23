EPCOR crews were on scene Friday afternoon, after downed power lines caused a power outage in west Edmonton, and impacted traffic on Whitemud Drive.

EPCOR’s website said a fire caused the outage that impacted 1,726 customers in the Lynnwood, Patricia Heights and Rio Terrace neighbourhoods. Later on, EPCOR said the outage actually impacted 555 customers.

A spokesperson for EPCOR said the fire was believed to be weather related, or a 'pole fire', caused when moisture mixed with debris on a power pole creates a conductive path for electricity.

Emergency crews were seen on Whitemud Drive in the area of 156 Street working on the situation.

#yeg motorists please be aware of a power outage with downed wire that may impact traffic on Whitemud Dr. and about 156 St. Repair crews are on scene. — EPCOR (@EPCOR) March 23, 2018

According to the EPCOR website, the outage is expected to continue until 9 p.m. Friday.

Police urged drivers to drive safely Friday afternoon, saying the Whitemud was "slow going." EPCOR urged drivers to avoid the area as crews worked.

More to come…