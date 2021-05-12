EDMONTON -- Traffic on 111 Avenue from 95 Street to 93 Street was rerouted Wednesday morning to make way for firefighters.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m., crews were pulling out propane tanks and housing supplies, like toilets and mattresses.

The most visible damage was to a rear garage door of the property on 93 Street.

Firefighters were also cutting holes in the roof to put out hot spots.

Investigators arrived on scene by 8:30 a.m.

More to come…