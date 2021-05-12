Advertisement
Downtown 111 Avenue traffic rerouted for fire response
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:08AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:31AM MDT
Firefighters were called to a commercial building at 111 Avenue and 93 Street on May 12, 2021, for a fire.
EDMONTON -- Traffic on 111 Avenue from 95 Street to 93 Street was rerouted Wednesday morning to make way for firefighters.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m., crews were pulling out propane tanks and housing supplies, like toilets and mattresses.
The most visible damage was to a rear garage door of the property on 93 Street.
Firefighters were also cutting holes in the roof to put out hot spots.
Investigators arrived on scene by 8:30 a.m.
