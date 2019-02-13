A fire broke out at Spa Shoe Repair & Key Cutting downtown Wednesday evening.

Five crews were called to a working fire at the store, located at 10111 108 Street, at 6:41 p.m.

By 7:05 p.m., the fire was considered under control. About 20 minutes later, the fire was completely out.

It did not spread to neighbouring buildings, although smoke had to be ventilated from nearby businesses.

No one was inside the business.

Investigators remained on scene to determine a damage estimate and possible cause.