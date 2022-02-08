Downtown businesses locking doors, reducing hours because of apparent crime spike

Liberal MP breaks ranks over pandemic policies

A Liberal MP spoke out on Tuesday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial governments' pandemic policies, and politicians' handling of the ongoing trucker convoy protests. Joel Lightbound, the Louis-Hébert, Que. MP, held a press conference on Parliament Hill where he said that he thinks those concerned about COVID-19 policies have 'legitimate concerns' that should not be dismissed.

'Freedom Convoy' raises millions on new crowdfunding platform

The 'Freedom Convoy' is gaining traction on a new crowdfunding platform after GoFundMe shut its doors on the movement. As of Tuesday afternoon, the group had raised more than US$6.3 million from 69,661 donors on GiveSendGo, which describes itself as the '#1 free Christian crowdfunding site.'

