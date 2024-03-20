Downtown dining week kicks off Wednesday

Downtown dining week kicked off Wednesday.

Sixty-three restaurants will be offering feature menus over the 12-day culinary event.

Meal options range from $15 to $65. There are lunch specials, multiple-course dinner options and brunch deals.

Vance Bosch of Central Social Hall said it's been difficult coaxing customers back downtown after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's looking forward to the extra foot traffic and new faces the annual event is expected to bring.

"It's just the extra focus on downtown restaurants," Bosch said. "It's kind of a city-wide event that drives traffic, and people that maybe go to their neighbourhood pub in Mill Woods normally, now it gives them an extra incentive to come here."

Downtown Dining Week runs until March 31.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the Edmonton Downtown Business Association website.