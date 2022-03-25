Downtown Dining Week returns to Edmonton

Edmonton’s Downtown Dining Week is just around the corner, with 60 restaurants taking part in the 12-day celebration of local cuisine.

This year, Downtown Dining Week is paying tribute to the resiliency of Edmonton’s restaurant and hospitality industry.

"Since 2020, they’ve been struggling to stay afloat and many have pivoted and innovated to serve customers in new ways, but nothing in this industry has the same payoff as in-person dining," wrote executive director of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association, Puneeta McByan in a release Friday.

The association is hoping restaurants will see additional support this year from those who have returned to work downtown after Alberta’s work from home order was lifted earlier this month.

"For workers coming back to the office, we hope they’re planning to headdowntown without a packed lunch, and to take this opportunity to try out some of the new restaurants that have opened, or to revisit old favourites," McByan said.

With everything from multi-course dinners to brunch meals, restaurants are offering fixed menus ranging between $20 and $65.

For a list of participating restaurants, you can visit the Edmonton Downtown Business Association’s website.