EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Downtown Edmonton apartment fire caused by 'smoker's materials': EFRS

    Share

    The fire that forced the evacuation of a downtown Edmonton apartment building was caused by "smoker's materials," fire officials said Thursday.

    Firefighters were called to the fire on Jasper Avenue and 110 Street just before 2 p.m. on April 25.

    A man was rescued from a burning balcony.

    Forty-two residents were displaced, including six children.

    The cost of the damage is still being determined, EFRS said.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News