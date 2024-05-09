Downtown Edmonton apartment fire caused by 'smoker's materials': EFRS

The fire that forced the evacuation of a downtown Edmonton apartment building was caused by "smoker's materials," fire officials said Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Jasper Avenue and 110 Street just before 2 p.m. on April 25.

A man was rescued from a burning balcony.

Forty-two residents were displaced, including six children.

The cost of the damage is still being determined, EFRS said.