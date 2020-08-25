EDMONTON -- Edmonton's downtown library branch is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The Stanley Milner Library has been under construciton for the past three years. Its grand opening celebration will include a digital ribbon cutting and live performances.

"While there have been some mixed reactions on the exterior of our building, we’re extremely proud of our revitalized library and all that we’ve accomplished inside and out. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it for themselves," said Edmonton Public Library CEO Pilar Martinez.

The overhauled library has drawn initial poor reviews for its exterior, with some comparing it to a battleship or tanker.

The library will have three times its former floor space and will include a children's library, a dedicated Makerspace, and multip-storey interactive digital wall.

The library will continue to follow public health guidelines, including physical distancing, limits on capacity and mandatory face coverings.

A virtual open house is scheduled for Sept. 13.

It closed on Dec. 31, 2016 for major renovations to its exterior and interior. It was initially slated to reopen in February of 2020 but that date was pushed back amid climbing costs.