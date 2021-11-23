Downtown Edmonton march shows solidarity with Wet'suwet'en Nation opposition to Coastal GasLink pipeline

Some of the protesters participating in the solidarity march are seen standing around the sacred fire lit on the High Level Bridge in Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (Source: Climate Justice Edmonton). Some of the protesters participating in the solidarity march are seen standing around the sacred fire lit on the High Level Bridge in Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (Source: Climate Justice Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories