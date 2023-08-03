Downtown Edmonton street closed for two hours as police handle suspicious package
Edmonton police close a portion of 96 Street downtown on Aug. 3, 2023, to handle a suspicious package. It turned out to be empty. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
Edmonton police closed a downtown street for two hours Thursday night while they handled a suspicious package near a fire hall.
The package was located near the entrance of Fire Station No. 1 at 103A Avenue and 96 Street, close to the EPS downtown headquarters.
A firefighter at the fire station reported the package at 6:34 p.m. Police closed a section of 96 Street as a result.
A police disposal unit subsequently dealt with the package, confirmed it was empty and deemed it no risk.
Police opened the street to traffic two hours later.