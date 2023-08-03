Downtown Edmonton street closed for two hours as police handle suspicious package

Edmonton police closed a downtown street for two hours Thursday night while they handled a suspicious package near a fire hall.

The package was located near the entrance of Fire Station No. 1 at 103A Avenue and 96 Street, close to the EPS downtown headquarters.

A firefighter at the fire station reported the package at 6:34 p.m. Police closed a section of 96 Street as a result.

A police disposal unit subsequently dealt with the package, confirmed it was empty and deemed it no risk.

Police opened the street to traffic two hours later.