Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market will continue to operate outdoors for a few more weekends, after a permit issue delayed the opening of the new indoor building on 97 Street.

Organizers had planned to hold an event celebrating the new building on Saturday, but have since announced that a permit issue between the city and the building’s owner has delayed the move.

The market will operate on Saturdays and Sundays at the 97 Street location at 10305 97 Street as long as the weather is warm enough, with the exception of this weekend, when the market will only operate on Saturday.

“We are working closely with the City and the building owner to clear this matter as soon as possible,” said Dieter Khulmann, EDFM Board President in a written release. “We’re hopeful the market will be able to open its doors to our year-round indoor home in the coming weeks.”

“Our main priority is ensuring our commitment to our customers and vendors is fulfilled. We’re thankful for their ongoing support, loyalty, and patience throughout this transition period.”