EDMONTON -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted a number of charitable holiday events, the Downtown Business Association (DBA) of Edmonton remains focused on providing safe and enjoyable experiences for Edmontonians.

Starting this year, six outdoor light installations designed by local artists will illuminate parts of downtown Edmonton.

“We invite Edmontonians to safely tour all six Downtown Holiday Light Up installations,” said DBA Interim Executive Director Nick Lilley in a news release. “It’s the perfect opportunity to explore Downtown and support local businesses at the same time.”

The half-dozen installations will appear over the next week and be lit every evening until Jan.8.Visitors are asked to share photos on social media using the hashtag #YEGLightUp. The DBA will then donate $5 per tag to the Edmonton Food Bank, up to $5,000.

“While COVID-19 has impacted a lot this year, we won’t let that put a stop to the creativity and vibrancy that Downtown is known for,” said Lilley.

