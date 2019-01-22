

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Dozens of protesters shut down a busy downtown Edmonton intersection late Tuesday afternoon to support a northern B.C. First Nation trying to block pipeline construction in their land.

The protest blocked traffic at the intersection at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street starting at 5:45 p.m.

Edmonton police allowed the crowds to rally on the street and rerouted traffic for the duration of the protest.

“We weigh the pros and cons between, do we need to come in and enforce the law? Is that more important? Or is it more important to have public safety and keep people safe, and the ability to speak their mind?” EPS Acting Staff Sgt. Jeff Kaun told CTV News.

Kaun also said there was no conflict or potential for violence. “Overall, it was a positive event.”

On Jan. 7, RCMP arrested 14 members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation who blocked a road where Coastal GasLink planned to start construction of a $40-billion pipeline approved by the federal and provincial governments in October 2018.

The First Nation’s hereditary chiefs said the company did not have authority to work on their territory without their consent. However, they reached an agreement with RCMP three days later to allow the company access to their territory.

The arrests in northern B.C. set off protests across the country. In a statement, the group that organized Edmonton’s rally said, “The company used the RCMP to violently and illegally remove peaceful people from their own land … This land is essential to Indigenous healing and growth so we are standing up to defend it.”

Protesters held signs that read, “Consultation is not consent,” “RCMP out of Wet'suwet'en territory,” and “Stand with Wet'suwet'en.”

The protest lasted approximately 45 minutes.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver