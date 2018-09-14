

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





JW Marriott announced Friday some rooms of its downtown hotel would be named after Oilers legends, like Grant Fuhr and Wayne Gretzky.

Nine conference spaces at the Ice District location will recognize Mark Messier, Paul Coffey, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Grant Fuhr, Al Hamilton, and Jari Kurri, as well as coach and manager Glen Sather, and broadcaster Rod Phillips.

Additionally, the hotel’s largest ballroom will be named after Wayne Gretzky.

Both Anderson and Fuhr were at the announcement in Edmonton Friday.

Anderson made his professional debut with the Edmonton Oilers in 1980, and played with the team until 1991.

He said it is humbling to be named in the group: “It’s an honour to be a part of it... those legends will live on forever by these naming rights.”

Fuhr, who played for the Oilers from 1981 to 1991, said the Ice District and JW Marriott have modernized the city’s downtown.

“I think 10 years ago, 12 years ago, downtown was starting to die out a little bit. To see it come back to life, to see how vibrant it is, I think is really special.”

Wayne Gretzky was not there, but said in a statement to media that he has “watched the Ice District come alive and I am proud of the hockey community that has embraced it.”

The JW Marriott Ice District is taking reservations for its scheduled opening in early 2019.

Once completed, it will boast 346 rooms, multiple restaurants, a high performance fitness centre, and more than 22,000 square feet of meeting space. The ballroom will be downtown Edmonton’s largest at 10,500 square feet.

Martin Stitt, Marriott’s western Canada area vice president, said incorporating Edmonton’s history and passion for hockey into the luxury brand will it feel authentic for visitors.

“We are proud to bring our JW Marriott brand to the province of Alberta.”