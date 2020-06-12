EDMONTON -- Close to 100 people have gathered in downtown's Railtown Park on Friday evening ahead of a march and rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, the event is not organized by Black Lives Matter Edmonton.

Demonstrators plan to begin a lengthy march just after 6 p.m., leaving Railtown Park to march across 109 Street and the High Level Bridge before circling back downtown to Churchill Square via Bellamy Hill.

CTV News has crews at the rally and will update as the march and evening progress.